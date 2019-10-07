Survey reveals children earning up to $30 a week, but amount saved is dismal

NEW YORK (KLAS) — Children’s allowance sure doesn’t look the way it used to. Back in the day, your parents may have given you $1 to take out the trash or $2 to clean the dishes, or they may not have given you any at all. A new survey revealed kids today are receiving upwards of $30 a week.

The American Institute of CPAs found kids are averaging $6.11 an hour for chores. But while the amount paid may be up, the amount they save is down.

Only three percent of of parents surveyed said their children save what they earn. So, what exactly are they spending it on? Here’s where most of it goes:

Outings with friends: 45%

Digital devices or downloads: 37%

Toys: 33%

If these kids saved up that $30, they’d save approximately $1,500 a year.

AICPA finds the current saving statistics concerning:

“One of the best gifts we can give our children is a solid education on how to manage their money,” said Gregory Anton, CPA, CGMA and chair of the AICPA’s National CPA Financial Literacy Commission in a press release. “Simply handing money over to a child without guidance is a missed opportunity.”

The organization believes giving children an allowance is a “teachable moment” that can help them acquire money management skills and prepare for big financial decisions in the future.

Additional survey findings include:

Kids hourly rate of $6.11 to do chores is up 38 percent from 2016

Two-thirds of parents give their child an allowance

Four out of five allowance providing parents expect their children to earn it

AICPA also offered tips on teaching children financial responsibility:

Start early

Set clear parameters

Use an allowance to talk about budgeting

Discuss impact of impulse purchases on goals

Talk often

One thousand two U.S. adults participated in the telephone survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of AICPA. For additional information, head over to the organization’s website.