Survey: Pet owners willing to spend the same, or more, when it comes to their pet’s health, compared to their own

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pet owners are sparing no expense when it comes to pampering their pooches with some saying they would be willing to give up dinners out, beer and coffee to ensure a better quality of life for their pets.

According to a new survey from RestoraPet, 61% of pet owners said they would spend just as much –or more — on their furry friend, than themselves, when it comes to their well being. Ninety percent of respondents said they would drop at least $100 a month on their pet while others said they’d spend “whatever it takes” to ensure a happy and healthy pet.

The survey included more than 500 American men and women pet owners between the ages of 16 to 73 years old.

