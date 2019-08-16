Survey about underwear changing gives shocking results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changing your underwear does not seem to be at the top of a lot of American’s to do list, according to a new survey. The Tommy John survey suggests Americans may have some cringe-worthy underwear habits.

Tommy John surveyed 1,000 Americans and discovered 45 percent wore the same pair of underwear for “two days or longer.” The results of the survey were released this month on Tommy John’s website.

Here’s where it really gets questionable: Thirteen percent of those surveyed said they wore the same underwear for a week or more!

So what sex is the guiltiest of wearing the same underwear? According to Tommy John, men were 2.5 times more likely than women to wear the same underwear for a week or more.

