SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Woman gets violent when she gets caught allegedly stealing from nursing home

BOSTON, Mass. (KLAS) — “Oh my goodness,” yelled out Crystal Makowski as a woman accused of stealing from a nursing home knocked workers down as she tried to escape.

Police say the woman was caught red-handed as she was allegedly walking around a nursing home stealing.

“Obviously, it was a shock to the staff because this is a very great place very accommodating almost like a family here so it would be very unsuspecting for someone to come with that type of motivation,” said Makowski.

When the woman whose identity is unknown, walked into an office, another worker followed her. Seconds later, they were fighting over the door as another employee called for help.

“She started taking things that didn’t belong to her; she took a purse,” said Lt. Sean Murtha, Worcester Police. “Some of the employees confronted her, and she got very violent with them.”

Police say the unrelenting woman left all three women who fought back with injuries.

“One has a possible concussion. One has a broken finger, the other one has some back trouble,” Lt. Murtha said. “She didn’t want to give up what she took; she didn’t wanna go with them obviously, so she ended up fighting them off and running away.”

“I hope they get her. This is where you feel safe and last place you expect someone to go for a robbery as well as doing an assault,” said Makowski.