Surveillance footage shows terrifying moment when Texas man is struck by lightning

SPRING, Texas (KLAS) — A simple trip to walk the dogs almost took a fatal turn for one Texas man when he was struck by lightning. Alex Coreas was walking his three German shepherds when the incident occurred, leaving his clothes charred and shoes blown off.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 showed the exact moment Coreas was struck, causing him to collapse immediately. It happened outside of a veterinarian hospital, and employees rushed to his aid. They performed life-saving measures before he was transported to the hospital.

The frightened dogs ran away but were found in a wooded area nearby by authorities.

Coreas is recovering, and his family told Eyewitness News that he is in pain but is OK. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.