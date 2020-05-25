Surprise 19th birthday parade for cancer survivor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you battle cancer, everyday is a challenge. For four years, Delilah Juarez has fought to keep bone cancer at bay. So, when her special day popped up on the calendar, a local non-profit made sure she got special attention, pandemic or not.

8 News Now’s Hector Mejia was there to capture the emotional moment.

“This is such a great support and everything,” said Delilah Juarez as she was surprised with a birthday parade.

When Delilah was 15, she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer and has been part of the TRF family since 2017.

Today, she turns 19.

Organized by Pyrotek Special Effects Inc., a live event professional’s choice for special effects solutions that create exceptional live experiences, and Mr. Camera, a Las Vegas-based production services company, a decorated truck led the celebration, complete with confetti cannons, streamers, a live DJ and more.

“Now I’ve been off of chemo for almost 2 years in July and I’m so grateful for that,” added Juarez.

Her mother Adelina Juarez says she’s grateful to see the support.

“Just to be able to celebrate another year of life that’s not guaranteed to any child when they’re diagnosed with cancer, so we’re just overwhelmed with joy, right?” said Delilah’s Mom.

Friends, family, and TRF supporters celebrated the birthday girl’s milestone with decorated cars and signs, cheering and waving to Delilah and her family as they drove past her house.

This unexpected celebration of another milestone in her life was made possible by the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

Led by the leader of Las Vegas’ own Imagine Dragons music group.

For more information or to learn more about TRF, visit TRF.org