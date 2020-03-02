Surgeon General wants people to ‘STOP BUYING MASKS’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Surgeon General is asking Americans to stop buying surgical masks.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams’ message comes after many Americans bought masks in bulk, leading to shortages. Sites like Amazon shut down suppliers accused of price gouging.

Adams starts the tweet, “Seriously people” and points out that masks are not effective in preventing people from catching coronavirus.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus or any respiratory disease is to avoid contact with sick people, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, cover your coughs and sneezes and clean and disinfect objects or surfaces frequently touched.