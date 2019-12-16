Supreme Court will not consider different cities’ efforts to prosecute the homeless for sleeping outside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Locking the homeless up: It’s not just a big debate in Las Vegas; it’s also a topic of discussion nationwide. So much so the Supreme Court is getting involved; well, actually they’re not. According to USA Today, the United States highest court decided Monday that it will not consider whether state and local governments can make it a crime for homeless people to sleep outside.

The case the justices refuse to hear is out of Boise, Idaho. The question was whether the homeless can be prosecuted using laws designed to regulate public camping and sleeping – or whether that constitutes as “cruel and unusual punishment” in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

The case would have posed nationwide ramifications for cities with a large homeless community, including in Las Vegas. Last month, the City of Las Vegas started enforcing its own new Homeless Ordinance.

The City of Las Vegas rule bans homeless people from sleeping on sidewalks or in residential areas if there is a shelter bed available.

The court’s refusal to take up the issue is said to be a setback to some states and cities with burgeoning homelessness.

Read more on the Supreme Court’s decision here.