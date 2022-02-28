LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— It’s been a daily and rocky grind for Larry Trask. He and his son opened ‘Trask’s’ chicken and fish restaurant last summer, near Washington and Rainbow, but claims the impact of the pandemic has been hard.

Trask says the community has embraced their family’s dream, but foot traffic has recently slowed down. A problem Laura Martin, with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, says can be a quick fix.

“It’s all year long and our staff wanted to lift up all the black-owned businesses that we have visited over the past,” says Martin. “From dispensaries, restaurants, clothing stores – there is an opportunity to support and invest the black community in Nevada all year round.”

Martin says Nevada has seen large progress when it comes to black leadership and startups and that needs to always be supported

“We have seen major gains in the black communities not just among the business ownerships but we have a black attorney general” Martin continues, “Its something to celebrate and be proud of.”

A boost the Trask family is thankful for as the word continues to spread about their delicious fried food.

Black history month is only one month but the community can always support them throughout the year.