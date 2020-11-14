Support for Gov. Sisolak floods in after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Support is flooding in for Gov. Steve Sisolak after he announced a positive COVID-19 diagnosis Friday evening.

Among those offering heartfelt words is MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle, who issued the following statement:

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took to Twitter, saying:

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall offered support and noted she is ready to assist when and where it is needed:

Today I have been in communication with the Governor and his office regarding his most recent Covid-19 test, which was positive. I am pleased to hear that the Governor is in good health and is not experiencing any symptoms. As Lieutenant Governor, I am ready and prepared to assist as necessary, and will continue to be in regular contact with the Governor and his staff throughout this time. My family, my office and I send all our support to the Governor and his family.”

Kate Marshall, Nevada Lieutenant Governor

