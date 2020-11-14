Support for Gov. Sisolak floods in after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Support is flooding in for Gov. Steve Sisolak after he announced a positive COVID-19 diagnosis Friday evening.

Among those offering heartfelt words is MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle, who issued the following statement:

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took to Twitter, saying:

Sending prayers and best wishes to @GovSisolak for a speedy recovery. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) November 14, 2020

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall offered support and noted she is ready to assist when and where it is needed: