SuperZoo trade show focuses on man’s best friend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SuperZoo 2021 returns to Las Vegas and it’s all about your four-legged friends. The show gives pet retail and industry professionals a look at everything from vegan pet food to luxury dog washes.

When it comes to pets, it’s the biggest show in the industry and it’s taking place at Mandalay Bay for the next few days.

Exhibitors are showing everything from the latest trends in toys, food, healthcare, and even pampering products. There’s a deluxe dog wash that comes with 40 celebrity impersonations and 30 different languages to tell you how to wash your dog.