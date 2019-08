AURORA, Colo. — Children at a hospital in Colorado got a surprise when superheroes from the Marcel and DC universes came together to cheer up young patients at the Children’s Hospital in Aurora. They showed up right outside their windows on Thursday.

The real heroes are the people behind the masks who come together to make this event — the Aurora Police Department and SWAT team. One officer wrote on his Twitter page that the “real heroes are the ones inside of Children’s.”