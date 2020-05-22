SUPER SIGHT: Superpod of more than 1K dolphins

Breaking News
(CNN) — A superpod of dolphins put on quite a show for some lucky boaters off the coast of Orange County, California last weekend.

At least a thousand common dolphins were spotted just before sunset jumping in and out of the water near Laguna Beach.

Newport Coastal Adventures — which conducts whale watching tours for families — posted this video.

They said it’s not unusual to encounter pods of a couple hundred dolphins but seeing a group this large doesn’t happen often.

Superpods usually form for a short period of time during courtship or in response to prey.

