LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Shane Steele is the chief marketing officer for Sundae, a company that brings home- sellers together with investors. Sellers who don’t want to deal with repairs or showings, selling their homes “as is” to the best offer from a property investor.

Steele says only 30 percent of property investors across the united states are women.

This week sundae launched an online program that provides resources, tools, and inspiration to help bridge that gap. As well as education for women on how to get started, and how to expand.

There are currently more than five hundred property investors participating in Sundae’s marketplace across Nevada.

The company says the more property investors the company has participating in its marketplace, the better it is for the homeowners, and the more women that get involved, the more diverse and representative of the community.