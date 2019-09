LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- On June 9, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southeast Las Vegas around 10:45 p.m. He died from his injuries on June 10.

Evidence indicated the collision occurred when a 1999 GMC Sonoma traveling westbound on E. Warm Springs Road east of S. Spencer Street struck the 80-year-old male as he was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk.