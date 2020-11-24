Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa transforms into a Winter Wonderland with Merry Crimson and other holiday décor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is welcoming the holiday season by unveiling a winter wonderland transformation with the launch of Merry Crimson, the completion of a larger-than-life Red Rock Casino replica gingerbread house.

Red Rock is also introducing a whimsical cocktail menu and the sale of sweet treats to take the spirited festivities home, including the season’s hottest beverage trend – the hot cocoa bomb.

Merry Crimson is a seasonally-inspired, indoor, outdoor pop-up holiday bar that will debut on Nov. 27. According to Red Rock, the over-the-top holiday décor creates iconic Instagrammable photo moments.

Photo courtesy: Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa

Guests will enter through an enchanting tunnel of colorful lights and ornaments which, at the end, opens to a whimsical wonderland of holiday-themed moments and vignettes filled with a candy cane swing set, a giant Santa Claus front and center, a fireplace for a real life elf on the shelf and a Moët champagne vending machine with proceeds benefitting Opportunity Village.

The outdoor, poolside terrace features a lit wall with a display of blow-up Santa and his reindeer landing on the Crimson roof. Guests can enjoy fire pits or heated cabanas and order a s’mores kit for roasting.

Also, there is a nearly five-foot-tall by nine feet long gingerbread replica of the resort in Merry Crimson. It is prominently displayed in the middle of the casino floor.

With over 500 hours of labor and ten talented Bake Shop at Red Rock Casino employees and carpentry team members putting the masterpiece together, the “Gingerbread Hotel” features all the details of the resort – just made of edible sweets. The life-size gingerbread dollhouse inside Merry Crimson is complete with miniature furniture and light-up features.

Photo courtesy: Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa

Fun Facts:

160 pounds of Chocolate

50 pounds of Sugar

40 pounds Rock Candy

2 pounds Edible Copper Paint

60 pounds Fondant

30 pounds Butter Cream Frosting

40 pounds Rice Crispy Treats

80 pounds of Modeling Chocolate

5 pounds Cocoa Nibs

5 pounds Praline Nibs

Over 500 hours of time spent

According to Red Rock, guests looking to make a weekend out of their visit can book the “Stay and Sleigh” package, which offers 25% off room rates and a $50 credit to use at Merry Crimson (two-night minimum required). The package can be booked at the following link: https://www.redrockresort.com/stay/hotel-promotions/.