LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were tons of holiday celebrations happening around town on the Fourth of July, including the Summerlin Patriotic Parade

The largest Las Vegas Valley Independence Day parade overtook the streets of Summerlin Tuesday morning with stars, music, and personal connections to the Fourth of July.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade drew an estimated 50,000 people, who sat alongside streets of The Trails Village, to witness 70 entries march down nearly a mile. The council says over 2,500 people were in the parade, 500 volunteers supported the operations, and 20,000 cubic feet of helium kept 20 giant balloons in the air.

“For me, it means celebrating those who died for our country and how they served and how we’re lucky to live here,” said a child named Evelyn along the route Tuesday morning.

Patriotic and pop culture-themed floats compiled the nearly two-hour-long parade.

Indiana Jones stood in front of an incoming stone ball, Vegas Golden Knight Nicolas Hague gave high-fives while walking alongside the hockey team’s float, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo waved from a car Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony was driving, the Vegas Golden Gals shook their pom poms while dancing, and the 8 News Now anchors threw confetti from a fire truck.

“My husband was military for 28 years, so I’m very strong,” Margie Smith said while waiting for the parade to start Tuesday morning. She adds that she was celebrating him on this day.

The vast celebration began in 1995 with kids on decorated bikes and wagons marching through a small neighborhood. Through nearly three decades, the parade’s message has stayed the same, and attendees recognized it.

“We’ve been coming for 20 years,” said the Batdorf family, who was also in attendance. “We love it here, love the celebration. It’s a must-see.”