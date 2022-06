LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The summer season is off to a colorful start at the Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens this month.

The new display “Jungle of Dreams” pays homage to the animal kingdom with 28 animal sculptures and close to 10,000 plants and flowers.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens spectacular new display “Jungle of Dreams.” (Credit: Bellagio Conservatory)

From lions and giraffes to monkeys and zebras the sights and sounds of the jungle add a soothing layer to the display. “Jungle of Dreams” will remain at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens through September 10.