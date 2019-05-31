‘Suite Life’ turning heads at Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators are out of town this weekend with temperatures hitting the triple digits in southern Nevada.

In the latest edition of ‘Flyin High’ the new Las Vegas Ballpark has many first-class seating’s falling into the category of the ‘suite life.’ It never gets old to do the comparisons between Cashman Field and Las Vegas Ballpark. Since Cashman Field was built in 1983, it had no luxury boxes, there was a club level, but no suites.

The new ballpark is a different story, the fans love the upgrades in Summerlin.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.

