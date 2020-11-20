Sugar Palace holiday display debuts at ARIA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sweet spectacle made its debut on the Las Vegas Strip just ahead of the holiday season.

The Sugar Palace is the central piece of the “Winter Wonderland” holiday display in the lobby of Aria Hotel & Resort.

The 15-foot sugar creation was created by hand and is made from edible ingredients. A skilled team of chefs spent four weeks crafting the palace using several types of sugar work to create the bricks, snowflakes, swans, flowers and other pieces.

“We wanted to bring our candy house back this year, but with an exciting new twist so we created a winter wonderland palace entirely out of sugar,” said ARIA Executive Pastry Chef Mathieu Lavallee.

More than 4,000 pounds of sugar was used and 400 pounds of royal icing to build the structure. It will be on display through January 5.