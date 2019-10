Take a look at Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano as it blows steam above the clouds. The video was taken from an airplane last week. Popocatepetl is almost 18,000 feet tall, and it’s the fifth highest mountain in North America.

Popocatépetl is an active stratovolcano, located in the states of Puebla, Morelos and State of Mexico, in central Mexico, and lies in the eastern half of the Trans-Mexican volcanic belt. At 5,426 m it is the second highest peak in Mexico, after Citlaltépetl at 5,636 m.