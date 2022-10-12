Nevada ranks 15th among states in electric vehicle infrastructure, according to a recent study by QuoteWizard. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to electrical vehicle infrastructure, Nevada gets a pretty good grade, according to a study by QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace.

The state ranks as the 15th best nationwide say a team of analysts studying electric vehicle adoption rates, incentives, charging stations and more.

California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York and Vermont the the top five states, according to the survey, which also included a breakdown of electric vehicle infrastructure and state and city interest in alternative fuel vehicles.

California has 40% of all the electric vehicles on the road, 33% of all charging outlets and nearly three times as many EV incentives as any other state, the study found.

Key findings for Nevada are that 1.66% of the state’s vehicles are electric, there are four alternative fuel stations for every 10,000 vehicles and 13 electric charging stations for every 10,000 vehicles.

The City of Las Vegas has seven charging stations for electric vehicles, all of which are free to use. A city spokesperson said Wednesday plans are to add free stations at three locations in 2023 but could not specify when work on those stations would begin.

The new stations will be at the Doolittle Community Center, the City of Las Vegas Human Resources Building and the Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park.

The city’s free electric charging stations are:

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.

Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive

Centennial Hills Community Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive

City Hall Parking Garage, 500 S. Main St.

Symphony Park Garage, 350 S. City Parkway

Symphony Park Garage, 355 Promenade Place

Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave.

At the City Hall and Symphony Park stations, entry and parking fees during charging apply.

Results of the QuoteWizard survey electric vehicle infrastructure in each state are at quotewizard.com.