Study: Most pediatricians don’t discuss gun safety

(CNN) — Pediatricians are slow to talk about gun safety with their patients’ family, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.

Researchers found doctors were more likely to bring up smoke alarm safety than gun safety.

Health records from an academic pediatric care clinic were analyzed from between Jan. 2017 and July 2018.

When doctors asked questions off a questionnaire — only about half of the clinic’s patients were asked about guns — compared to nearly 80 percent who were asked about fire safety.

This research is significant due to the rate of suicide in the U.S. by firearms.

According to the paper, that figure has increased since 2008 for people between 10 and 19 years old. The study also says that 4.6 million U.S. children live in a home with at least one loaded and unlocked gun.

It’s thought interventions by pediatricians may increase safe firearm storage.