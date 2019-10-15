Study: Enterprise, Nevada is 5th fastest growing city in America

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new study from WalletHub lists the Enterprise, Nevada as the 5th fastest growing city in America. Enterprise makes up the south and southwest part of the valley. Housing experts say other areas around southern Nevada are also booming.

Two main reasons a lot of people say they are moving to Las Vegas is because of the weather and affordable home prices.

“We just spent some time looking around and looking at the area making considerations for ourselves,” said Timothy Houghtlin, thinking about leaving Massachusetts.

Houghtlin, who’s from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is thinking about calling Las Vegas home.

“No snow, no mosquitos; very nice weather,” Houghtlin said. “We’ve been to Lone Mountain, we’ve been here (the Enterprise Area) and Summerlin.”

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association reports September as a big month for closings with families looking to buy a home before the holidays. A total of 750 new homes closed last month, and that number includes homes in Mesquite, Logandale, and Pahrump.

When it comes to the top three hottest areas in southern Nevada for new homes North Las Vegas is at the top of the list followed by the southwest valley. Rounding out third is Henderson.

“There’s people investing money in the area,” Houghtlin said.

Houghtlin wife Wanda Lewis says the southwest part of the valley is merely gorgeous.

“We were here the other year, and roads that just stopped are now built on; the houses are selling fast; it’s unbelievable,” Lewis said.

Lewis also loves all the new businesses and restaurants in the area.

“If you can get a big enough lot, it would be great to have all the things that we need right near us,” said Lewis.

As for the average price of some of the new homes: They can range from the high $300,000’s to $400,000’s.

Experts say many prospective buyers are also looking for homes in the 2,600-square-foot range.