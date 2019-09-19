STUDY: 3 billion fewer birds

According to a study released on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, North America’s skies are lonelier and quieter as nearly 3 billion fewer wild birds soar in the air than in 1970.

The study shows the bird population in the United States and Canada was probably around 10.1 billion in 1970 and has dropped to around 7.2 billion.

Some of the most common and recognizable birds are taking the biggest hits, even though they are not near disappearing yet. The population of eastern meadowlarks has shriveled by more than three-quarters with the western meadowlark nearly as hard hit.