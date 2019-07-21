Students prepare to move into The Degree, UNLV’s newest on-campus apartments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — The Degree, a 226-unit on-campus student housing community at UNLV, offers students the resort lifestyle without leaving their campus.

The new, five-story mid-rise is located at 4259 S. Maryland Parkway on the northeast end of the UNLV campus.

It boasts a capacity of up to 758 students, and as the largest student housing apartment complex in the state, it represents a significant investment in both UNLV’s campus and the Maryland Parkway corridor. The Degree is the first phase of the overall U-District, a contemporary, urban lifestyle student housing community that will eventually add up to 3,000 beds to UNLV’s campus through a public-private partnership between UNLV and local developer, The Midby Companies.

“The Degree represents a significant investment that will uplift both the UNLV campus and the overall Maryland Parkway corridor currently undergoing a significant revitalization,” said Eric Midby, CEO and Director of Development, The Midby Companies. “It’s a great asset for UNLV that will help to attract more out-of-state students, and it helps to support the reimagination of one of the most important corridors in our valley.”

The Degree offers students upscale modern, fully-furnished apartments in a variety of two- and four-bedroom floorplans, all of which have a balcony and in-unit washer and dryer.

Every bedroom at The Degree has its own private bathroom and ample closet storage. The spacious common areas of each apartment include a living room, television, and entertainment- style kitchens with stainless steel appliances. The Degree is intended primarily for UNLV undergraduate students*, graduate students and faculty/staff, but is open to students from all colleges and universities that are part of Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE).

The Degree includes a fitness center, a 2,000-square-foot pool, volleyball court, an outdoor fire pit, and grill stations, as well as a 456-space controlled access parking garage. Student-friendly conveniences include team rooms, media, and social lounges and numerous private study rooms.

