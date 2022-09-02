LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two female students at an Arizona high school planned to shoot fellow students who had bullied them, making a list of those they wanted to hurt, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The females, ages 14 and 15, face a felony charge of making a terrorist threat after deputies and detectives conducted a two-day investigation at Kingman High School, according to an update on the law enforcement agency’s Facebook page.

Deputies and detectives started looking into reports of students plotting a shooting at the school on West Beale Street in Kingman on Wednesday, the post said. They spoke to several students and continued interviews on Thursday.

Two students were found to be planning the shooting, the post said, and they were suspended immediately. The investigation revealed that the two had relationship issues and had been bullied by fellow students.

The post said the two made a list — recovered from one of the students — of 14 names “they intended to target.”

Parents of those on the list were “contacted and advised of the threat,” the post said.

The two females were arrested on the terrorist threat charge and were being held at the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the post.