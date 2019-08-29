Student arrested for having rifle, 2,000 rounds of ammunition on CSN’s campus

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A CSN student was arrested Wednesday evening for allegedly having a rifle and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition inside his vehicle on campus. The student was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The school sent the following statement:
Dear CSN Family,
At approximately 6 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, August 28, University Police Services Southern Command received a report that there appeared to be firearm magazines inside a parked vehicle on the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson Campus. Officers arrived and tracked down the student who had driven the car to campus. It was then determined that the student had a rifle and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle. Firearms are prohibited on Nevada System of Higher Education campuses, including those kept in parked vehicles.
The student was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. The student stated that he had forgotten that he had the weapon in his vehicle.
Although police do not believe that an ongoing threat exists to Henderson or any of our other campuses as a result of this incident, it is an important reminder of the effectiveness of the “see something, say something” public safety campaign. If you see something suspicious, report it to the police immediately. Learn more about University Police Services South on their website, and read up on the latest safety tips on our Newsroom blog.– Federico