LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A National Weather Service wind advisory for the Las Vegas valley came to fruition on Sunday.

Strong winds set in Saturday night and have persisted into Sunday morning. The NWS predicted 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

8 News Now viewers reported strong gusts of wind kicking up dust around the valley. Garbage cans and patio furniture have been casualties of the high winds. Additionally, valley residents’ have reported aggravation to their allergies as a result of the blowing dust.

