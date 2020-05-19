STORY TIME: Barack Obama joins wife Michelle’s story time series to read a children’s book

(CNN) — Listeners got a surprise when former President Barack Obama joined his wife, Michelle, for her story time series this week.

The former First Lady reads a children’s book on the PBS kids’ series “Mondays with Michelle Obama” while kids are at home due to the pandemic.

Her special guest this week happened to be her husband who helped read “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich”.

Michelle Obama said she is doing the weekly readings to give children a chance to practice reading and give their caretakers a break while kids are out of school.