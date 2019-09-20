Storm Area 51 is no joke, a timeline of how it began

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alien fans have descended into the Nevada desert towns of Hiko and Rachel with hopes of connecting to other life forms at the Storm Area 51 festival,which all started as an online joke but has become a reality. Here’s a timeline of how it all began:

June 27, 2019

Matty Roberts creates a Facebook group called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” and more than 2-million people saying they were going to attend.

August, 2019

In early August, Facebook removed the group page stating that it “went against community standards”. They page made a come back a few days later.

August 12, 2019

Matty Roberts rebrands the event as “Alienstock” and promised a concert festival at the Little A’le’inn in Rachel, Nevada.

August 19, 2019

Lincoln county signs an emergency declaration as fears of thousands of people pouring into rural Nevada worry officials. The county approves “Alienstock” and the competing “Ufology Expo” in Hiko, Nevada, which later becomes known as the “Storm Area 51 Basecamp Expereince.”

September 9, 2019

Matty Roberts separates from the owner of the Little A’le’inn citing security and logistical concerns.

September 10, 2019

Matty Roberts announces new partnership with Budweiser for a concert event at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center.

September 12, 2019

Attorneys for Matty Roberts send a cease-and-desist letter to Little A’le’inn owner Connie West demanding that ‘Alienstock’ be shut down.

September 13, 2019

Connie West, owner of the Little A’le’inn assured that the town of Rachel was prepared and that ‘Alienstock’ was still scheduled to take place.