Stores designate time for seniors, vulnerable shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Older Americans, who are at a higher risk of getting sick during the coronavirus pandemic have been advised by the CDC to both stock up on supplies and consider taking steps to avoid crowds. Some supermarket chains are making sure older and at-risk Americans can do just that by reserving special hours for this group.
- Smith’s: Monday, Wednesday & Friday – 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
- Albertson’s/Von’s: Tuesday & Thursday – 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Target: First hour of every Wednesday
- Whole Foods: Opening early to seniors
- Dollar General: Opening early to seniors
- Trader Joe’s: Opening early to seniors