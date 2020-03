FILE – This Jan. 31, 2020 file photo shows a sign for Wall Street in New York. Stock markets were largely subdued Thursday, March 19, after days of massive volatility, as investors digested new financial support measures, including the European Central Bank’s promise to funnel 750 billion euros ($817 billion) into financial markets. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rise again on Wall Street, bringing its gain over the past week to 17%, as hopes build for coronavirus response.

The Dow Jones was up 670.90 when it closed Monday. Tech stocks such as Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet led the way.

Last week, the Dow posted its biggest weekly gain since 1938.