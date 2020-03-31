Stock market ends its worst-ever first quarter

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2020 file photo shows a sign for Wall Street in New York. Stock markets were largely subdued Thursday, March 19, after days of massive volatility, as investors digested new financial support measures, including the European Central Bank’s promise to funnel 750 billion euros ($817 billion) into financial markets. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Stocks headed lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street after erasing earlier gains, as investors close out a brutal first quarter.

The Dow closed down 410 points Tuesday which resulted in a loss of more than 20% for the first three months of the year.

The surge of coronavirus cases has sent markets tumbling since mid-February, halting what had been a good start to the year. Stocks have clawed back some of those losses with a rally the past week. Massive aid for the economy and markets from the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill have helped spur some buying.