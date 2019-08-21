STITCH THE PORCUPINE:

MILWAUKEE — Stitch is a North American Porcupine at the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin. Take a look at Stitch roaming around a zoo exhibit last week.

A porcupine’s most unique feature it the quill, which is hollow. They are usually 2 to 3 inches long. Porcupines have around 30,000 quills and they provide protection for the porcupine against predators.

They are one of the largest rodents found in North America. They can be found in Canada, western and northwestern regions of the U.S. as well as in Mexico.