Still cooking up Thanksgiving dinner ideas? Taco Bell has you covered

(CNN) — Are you looking for a way to spice up Thanksgiving dinner? Look no further; Taco Bell has just the thing.

The company wants you to take its tacos, stick them in a blender and serve them as bisque this Thanksgiving. Think we’re kidding? We’re perfectly serious.

The food chain released a recipe for the concoction on its blog. The first step is to hit up Taco Bell for the rolled chicken taco party pack, featuring six rolled chicken tacos and six crunchy tacos. But, that’s not all you’ll need. Additional ingredients include garlic, onion, broth, heavy whipping cream and cilantro.

Taco Bell recommends using a cast iron stockpot to pull it all together.