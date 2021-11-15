Staying stress-free over the holidays, easier said than done

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The clock is ticking as we near the holiday season. Thanksgiving can often be the beginning of what becomes a very stressful season for so many — especially women.

From cooking to cleaning, and entertaining, a lot falls on moms. So how do you get through the holidays without feeling frazzled?

Las Vegan Galit Ventura-Rozen is the author of “The Successful Woman’s Mindset” and co-founder of Everyday Woman.

According to her, it all begins with letting go of perfection.

“And when I let go of this idea of perfection, you think you can get everything done, you can’t. What usually happens is you’re so dang exhausted you don’t even get to enjoy the holiday, you don’t even get to enjoy the time. I’ll give you a quick example. I used to be very, very picky about the dishes being done right away after I cooked, right away after we eat. Now I will leave the dishes until later that night or even the next morning. Before it used to make me crazy. There are certain things you can step away from just so you can enjoy your time.”

Galit also says a smile can go a long way and it’s important to find some internal humor in some of the things happening around you.