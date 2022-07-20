LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos announced on Wednesday it is buying a plot of land on the south side of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue just down the road from the South Point resort.

Station Casinos land parcel on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard. (KLAS)

The company confirmed the announcement on Wednesday, the statement is as follows.

The Company has acquired additional land south of our existing parcel on Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. We are excited about the potential of this site as a local and regional destination casino resort. The larger acreage parcel allows the Company greater flexibility in master planning to take maximum advantage of the future development. We look forward to sharing our plans in the future. Station Casinos

This latest announcement comes just days after 8 News Now reported that three Station Casinos properties (Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, Fiesta Henderson) would be torn down.

The properties have remained shuttered since the properties closed following a closure order from Governor Steve Sisolak on March 17, 2020.