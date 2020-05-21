Station Casino restaurants to reopen starting May 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a release to 8 News Now, Station Casinos confirmed that they will start to reopen the restaurants in their properties as early as May 26.

The announcement comes almost a week after the Nevada Control Board (GCB) lifted restrictions and outlined new guidelines allowing gaming properties in the state reopen their food establishments.

Among some of the requirements that the GCB said gaming properties had to adhere to in order to reopen their restaurants included:

Compliance with requirements of food establishments already outlined in the state’s “Roadmap to Recovery for Nevada” plan

Property must have a separate entrance to the restaurant, apart from entrances to the establishment via the gaming floor

If a separate entrance not available, gaming properties must report how they plan to have patrons enter their eateries without crossing gaming floors

Access to restrooms without crossing gaming floor

Several Station Casino properties have restaurants that meet the requirements outlined by the GCB and are preparing to open several of them after Memorial Day holiday.

NEW GUIDELINES FOR EMPLOYEES AND GUESTS

Among some of the guidelines they are also implementing include, thermal scanners for employees and guests at all of their resort properties and will also be requiring that employees of their restaurants undergo FDA-Authorized COVID-19 testing prior to returning to work and to undergo testing regularly thereafter.

Opening schedule is as follows:

MAY 26

Red Rock Resort : Guests will access the below restaurants through the North casino entrance located next to Blue Ribbon.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

Yard House

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

Green Valley Ranch

Bottiglia Enoteca

Borracha Mexican

Pizza Rock (Curbside pickup only will be available in designated parking spots).

Santa Fe

Leticia’s Cocina (Curbside pickup only will be available in designated parking spots)

MAY 29

Green Valley Ranch

Hank’s Fine Steaks

Red Rock Resort

T-Bones Chophouse (Guests will access the property through the East parking garage.)

Station Casinos previously announced they will be reopening its properties in phases.

First to reopen will be its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, together with its Wildfire division properties, when permitted to do so by governmental authorities.

The Company will assess the performance of those first-to-reopen properties before reopening its Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson, and Fiesta Rancho properties.

As the Company prepares to reopen, the number one priority has been and will continue to be, the health and wellbeing of its team members, guests, and the entire Las Vegas community.