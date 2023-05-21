State Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro is mother to a boy. She announced the birth Sunday on Twitter. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, the Democratic majority leader, announced Sunday on Twitter the birth of a son.

Cannizzaro, who represents Nevada’s 6th District, which includes parts of Summerlin and western portions of Las Vegas, said son “Cole is here to join our family.” She and husband Nate also have another son, Case.

The Nevada Independent reported that Cannizzaro held meetings at the Legislature in Carson City early Friday before checking into a Reno hospital. Cole Cannizzaro-Ring was born Saturday morning, the report said.

The Independent said Cannizzaro is expected to return to the Legislature within a few days. Until then, Assistant Majority Leader Sen. Roberta Lange (D-Las Vegas) will take care of business on the floor, the report said.