NEW: State reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 603 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state has 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 14 of them are reported in Clark County, according to data released by the state and county Thursday. The state also set a new record for hospitalizations as testing numbers increase.

Nevada reported its second-highest number of tests conducted in one day with 11,979 performed on Wednesday. The previous day set a record high of 12,776 tests.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 20 of the past 21 days. It was down for the first time Tuesday but back up on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 7.6%.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 603 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

There are now 24,904 confirmed cases and 571 deaths in Nevada.

The state has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past two weeks.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases Date reported 1 985 July 2 2 887 June 24 3 876 July 6 4 857 July 3 5 848 July 4 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 4

For two days in a row now, Nevada has broken its record number of hospitalizations in a single-day.

The graph below shows Wednesday’s hospitalization count of 935 exceeding any number before it, including April’s peak point of 711 hospitalizations recorded on April 8 and Tuesday’s high point of 876.

According to the hospitalization data provided by the state, Nevada is up 935 confirmed and suspected cases, that’s 59 more from yesterday. This time last week, there were 704 cases of hospitalizations reported; that’s a 231 jump in cases. Hospitalizations have been rising since mid-June when they averaged in the mid-300’s.

Of Nevada’s 603 new cases, 536 of them were reported in Clark County on Wednesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Thursday.

The health district is reporting 14 new COVID-19-related deaths and 38 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 468 deaths, 20,662 confirmed cases and 2,182 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 4,297 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly half (47.8%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, June 24, making face masks mandatory in Nevada effective Thursday at at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases and said the state is not ready to move to Phase 3. He said any discussion of that is tabled for the time being.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

As of Wednesday, a total of 408,611 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 11,979 from the previous day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 20.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,144 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 36 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 13,353 recovered cases; that’s 64.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

