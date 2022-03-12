LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivered his “state of the schools” address on Friday. This year’s theme is ’emerging stronger together.’

Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara hit on many key points, including a plan to improve school proficiency, curb violence in schools, and ways to support teachers and students.

He discussed how to move education forward, citing the community needs to hold the district accountable to ensure the plan moves in the right direction.

“We have to support our schools, our teachers at a professional learning point, said Dr. Jara.

Dr. Jara also addressed violent incidents on campuses.

He wants to make sure teachers get support in the classroom to feel safe.

He also addressed students that had been expelled and disciplinary policies

“From day one I said I don’t tolerate the violence but we can’t just throw kids out on the street.”

Another goal mentioned was to hire more than sixteen hundred teachers in one year, with recruiting not only in state, but out of state too.

Dr. Jara plans to also focus on mental and emotional health for students and staff and, reversing the pandemic impacts on the district, citing better expectations and involvement from the district moving forward.