State casino winnings top $1 billion for July

LAS VEGAS (AP) — July was a good month for casinos in Nevada, with house winnings topping $1 billion for the fourth time this year. The $1.02 billion that casinos statewide won in July nearly matched the $1.04 billion a month earlier and represented a 2.9% increase compared with July 2018, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said.

House winnings on increased slot machine play contributed to a 4.4% increase in statewide casino winnings in that category compared with July of last year.

On the Las Vegas Strip, casinos reported a boost in slot machine win amounts and a modest 1.6% increase in their winnings for the month compared to the previous year.

The state reaped $73.9 million in taxes based on the July figures, a comparative windfall up more than 30% from June and up 32.5% from a year ago.

The monthly report is a key index of state fiscal health. Gambling taxes in Nevada are second only to sales taxes as a percentage of the $14 billion annual budget.