LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Stardust Resort and Casino, which opened in 1958, was home to the Lido de Paris show on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s also where Siegfried & Roy got their start and singer Wayne Newton headlined for six years. The iconic resort was imploded on March 13, 2007. Its famous sign resides at the Neon Museum.

Construction began on Echelon but was halted during the Las Vegas valley’s economic downtown. Resorts World took over and it opened in June 2021.

CHECK OUT OTHER LAS VEGAS IMPLOSIONS