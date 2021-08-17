Star-studded lineup hits Vegas for Mexican Independence Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Latin Music world will once again have a strong presence on the Las Vegas Strip for Mexican Independence Day.
Concert promoter Live Nation released the star-studded lineup of performers Tuesday. The list includes live performances from Marco Antonio Solis, Alejandro Fernández, Grupo Firme, Christian Nodal, Los Ángeles Azules, BANDA MS and Pancho Barraza.
- Marco Antonio Solis – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Friday, Sept. 10 & Saturday, Sept. 11
- Grupo Firme – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Sept. 10, 11 & 12
- Pancho Barraza – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Saturday, Sept. 11
- BANDA MS – Michelob Ultra Arena – Saturday, Sept. 11
- Los Angeles Azules – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Sunday, Sept. 12
- Christian Nodal – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Tuesday, Sept. 14
- Alejandro Fernández – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Wednesday, Sept. 15 & Thursday, Sept. 16
For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit livenation.com.