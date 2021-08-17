Star-studded lineup hits Vegas for Mexican Independence Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Latin Music world will once again have a strong presence on the Las Vegas Strip for Mexican Independence Day.

Concert promoter Live Nation released the star-studded lineup of performers Tuesday. The list includes live performances from Marco Antonio Solis, Alejandro Fernández, Grupo Firme, Christian Nodal, Los Ángeles Azules, BANDA MS and Pancho Barraza.

BANDA MS (courtesy: Live Nation)

Los Angeles Azules (courtesy: Live Nation)

Alejandro Fernandez (Courtesy: Live Nation)

Marco Antonio Solis – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Friday, Sept. 10 & Saturday, Sept. 11

Grupo Firme – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Sept. 10, 11 & 12

Pancho Barraza – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Saturday, Sept. 11

BANDA MS – Michelob Ultra Arena – Saturday, Sept. 11

Los Angeles Azules – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Sunday, Sept. 12

Christian Nodal – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Tuesday, Sept. 14

Alejandro Fernández – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Wednesday, Sept. 15 & Thursday, Sept. 16

For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit livenation.com.