Staff shortages create new challenges for local business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Understaffing continues to be a primary concern for many valley businesses.

While some say they are feeling hopeless, everyone can agree this is becoming a serious problem.

The year is about to come to an end and businesses like Mothership Coffee say they have tried everything and still can’t get people to work.

A very challenging year, not only due to the pandemic but also with getting people to work.

Juanny Romero is the CEO of Mothership Coffee Roasters and she says they’ve put ads on the job post website Indeed and are spending thousands of dollars trying to find more employees – but no one shows up for interviews.

Before the pandemic, they had over 62 employees. Right now, they are hovering at 52 and really need 10 positions filled.

Without these positions filled it’s taking them a lot longer to make drinks. They just don’t have enough people to make pastries once they run out either.

“So we are not paying for any type of advertising right now because I am concerned that the advertising that we put out there will increase the amount of traffic we have. And at this point, we’re at our maximum capacity to serve our customers as best as we can,” Romero added.

Amongst their incentives, they are offering robust health insurance that pays for staff members, partners, dependents, and mentorship.

Romero adds she is feeling really overwhelmed but staying hopeful. She also wants to remind everyone who visits to be patient and kind to her employees.