LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inmates attacked staff at High Desert State Prison on Aug. 31, but when contacted by the 8 News Now Investigators, the Nevada Department of Corrections would not provide details on what unfolded.

“Yes, there was an assault on staff at High Desert,” a spokeswoman wrote in an email. “No serious injuries were reported. However, because the investigation is open, we can’t share further details.”

Sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators that as a result of the attack, the prison was placed on lockdown, although the department would not confirm that.

This marks the latest in a series of events where the department has refused to provide details on incidents inside its prisons.

On Dec. 8, inmates at Southern Desert Correctional Center, a medium-security prison caused a riot. Later that day, the department issued a press release calling what unfolded a disturbance.

In May, the 8 News Now Investigators uncovered disturbing details on how the department tried to downplay what unfolded. In July, William “Hutch” Hutchings stepped down from his position as warden.

In September, four correctional officers were accused of using unnecessary force during the riot. The Nevada Attorney General’s office filed charges against Paul Bowerman, Brayan Lopez, Quentin Murphy and Timothy Smith. A spokesman told the 8 News Now Investigators that the attorney general’s office was still evaluating whether any inmates would be charged in connection with the riot.

In this April 15, 2015, file photo, is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

On Wednesday, the 8 News Now Investigators reported on additional issues in High Desert State Prison. Two inmates at the prison died by suicide within 24 hours, according to documentation from the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the warden informed employees of changes inside the prison four days later, and the medical director of the Nevada Department of Corrections advised staff he was resigning five days later.

Last December, the 8 News Now Investigators exposed that there were multiple warning signs before an inmate was murdered at High Desert State Prison on March 14, 2021.

Less than three weeks before he would be released on parole, Isaiah Sharp, 21, was stabbed 96 times, according to the Clark County Coroner. His cellmate, Andrew Hilford, who was serving a life sentence for murder, had been repeatedly caught with a shank, and made threats of hurting somebody if he didn’t get the cellmate he wanted, saying, “Put in someone and we’ll see,” according to a case worker.

Another worker testified Sharp was placed in the cell the next month. After the 8 News Now Investigators uncovered the circumstances surrounding Sharp’s death, his family filed a lawsuit against the Nevada Department of Corrections.