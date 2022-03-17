(The Hill) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) has beamed up to a much higher office, making a cameo as president of the United Earth on the season 4 finale of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

The former state lawmaker is a known fan of the Star Trek brand — she previously hosted a virtual fundraiser with cast members for now-Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (D) and Raphael Warnock (D) and took part in a “Trek the vote to victory” event to drum up support for then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

But Abrams’s fandom reached warp speed Thursday with the most recent episode of Paramount+’s “Discovery.”

“Nothing to discuss,” Abrams-as-president told Federal Federation President Laira Rillak, played by Chelah Horsdal, towards the end of the episode, according to Deadline.

“United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation, and nothing could make me happier than to say those words,” she added.

Showrunner Michelle Paradise told IndieWire in an interview that she is still in awe that Abrams appeared on the season finale.

“Honestly, the number of times I’ve seen the episode, every time I see her face, I’m like, ‘Wow, that really happened. That’s awesome,’” she said.

Paradise said she “would love” to see Abrams appear on another episode of the show, but she noted that the gubernatorial candidate is “certainly busy doing other things.”

The Hill has reached out to Abrams for more comment.

Abrams is currently the only Democrat running for governor of the Peach State, her second time vying for the post after she narrowly lost in 2018. It is unclear who she will face in the general election as incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue duke it out for the GOP nomination.

It is also possible that Abrams’s Star Trek cameo was meant as practice for her political future. In May, Abrams said she “absolutely” hopes to serve as president of the United States one day.