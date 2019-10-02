St. Louis Blues surprise superfan with the ultimate gift

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KLAS) — We love our Golden Knights, but it’s hard not to give the St. Louis Blues a little love after the team’s incredible gesture toward their 11-year-old superfan, Laila Anderson.

Forward Alexander Steen and defenseman Colton Parayko showed up at Anderson’s house with a special surprise: a Stanley Cup championship ring. In an emotional moment she said, “I feel I shouldn’t be touching this.”

But if anyone should be, it’s her. Anderson suffers from a rare immune disease, and the team has rallied behind her, bringing her into their family and supporting her cause.

Last year, she was brought onto the ice after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in game 7 of the Stanley Cup and helped hoist the cup.

Check out this sweet story in the video above.