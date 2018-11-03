Springs Preserve hosts 10th annual ‘Dia de Muertos’ event

Springs Preserve is hosting their tenth annual “Dia de Muertos” (Day of the Dead) event at on Nov. 2, 3 & 4. Day of the Dead is a cultural event that takes place to celebrate and honor the memory of loved ones who have passed.

The Day of the Dead is a traditional event full of color, warm memories, joy, and life! Their 3-day event will offer a variety of activities such as live entertainment, traditional food, fun arts and crafts, face painting, carnival games, art vendors, and a presentation of over 40 altars built by local residents. The live entertainment includes plays, dances, Mariachi bands and much more. Visit springspreserve.org for more information.

The event takes place at Springs Preserve at 333 South Valley View Boulevard, near Meadows Lane and Alta Drive, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.